Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2899367https://zeenews.india.com/india/weather-update-iimd-issues-yellow-alert-for-heavy-rainfall-and-heatwave-across-india-2899367.html
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IIMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rainfall And Heatwave Across India

As per the IMD, Delhi is not expected to experience heatwave conditions today. The forecast for the national capital includes:

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: May 11, 2025, 09:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Weather Update: IIMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rainfall And Heatwave Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert across various regions of the country, warning of heavy rainfall and heatwave conditions.

According to the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. A heatwave alert has been issued for parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Hot and humid weather is also expected to affect isolated areas in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 11.

The IMD has also issued warnings for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, and other regions.

Delhi Weather Forecast

As per the IMD, Delhi is not expected to experience heatwave conditions today. The forecast for the national capital includes:

- Partly cloudy sky
- Very light rain with thunderstorm/lightning
- Strong surface winds with speeds of 30–40 km/h, temporarily increasing up to 50 km/h during thunderstorms

The maximum temperature is likely to range between 37–39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 24–26 degrees Celsius.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK