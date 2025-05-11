Weather Update: IIMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rainfall And Heatwave Across India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert across various regions of the country, warning of heavy rainfall and heatwave conditions.

According to the weather forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to prevail over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. A heatwave alert has been issued for parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Hot and humid weather is also expected to affect isolated areas in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Tamil Nadu on Sunday, May 11.

The IMD has also issued warnings for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, and other regions.

Delhi Weather Forecast

As per the IMD, Delhi is not expected to experience heatwave conditions today. The forecast for the national capital includes:

- Partly cloudy sky

- Very light rain with thunderstorm/lightning

- Strong surface winds with speeds of 30–40 km/h, temporarily increasing up to 50 km/h during thunderstorms

The maximum temperature is likely to range between 37–39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 24–26 degrees Celsius.