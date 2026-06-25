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Weather update: IMD alert issued for Delhi and Mumbai ahead of fresh spells of rain

Weather update today: Mumbai is forecast to experience rain or thundershowers toward the afternoon or evening. Furthermore, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi around its normal onset date of June 27.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anushka Awasthi
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 09:43 AM IST
Weather update: IMD alert issued for Delhi and Mumbai ahead of fresh spells of rain
Image Credit: The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi around its normal onset date of June 27 (Image Credit: File Photo/IANS)Source: Bureau

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