/Weather update: IMD alert issued for Delhi and Mumbai ahead of fresh spells of rain

Weather update today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'partly cloudy sky with possibility of development of thunder and lightning' on Thursday in Delhi. The following two days are expected to bring rainfall and thunderstorms to the national capital; however, the weather department has not issued any severe weather alerts for the city as of now.
Meanwhile, Mumbai is forecast to experience rain or thundershowers toward the afternoon or evening, with the temperature expected to stay around 25 degrees Celsius.
Furthermore, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi around its normal onset date of June 27, offering relief to residents from the prevailing heat and humidity across the NCR.
The normal date for the onset of the southwest monsoon over the national capital is June 27. However, after the monsoon's advance stalled for nearly two weeks earlier this month, some meteorologists, according to IANS, now expect the national capital to miss its normal onset date, and it will likely get delayed until early July.
Despite these projections, the IMD has not officially revised Delhi's monsoon onset date, nor has it indicated any significant delay extending into the second week of July.
The timing of the monsoon's arrival in Delhi-NCR will depend on the pace at which rain-bearing winds continue to advance across northwest India in the coming days.
At present, the system is progressing steadily through the central and eastern parts of the country.
If current conditions remain favourable, Delhi could witness the arrival of the southwest monsoon around June 27.
However, any disruption in its progress may push the onset date to between July 5 and July 8.
Mumbai is expected to see continuous rainfall through the weekend, running from Friday to Sunday. According to the weather department's latest forecast, Saturday's temperature will hover between a high of 31 degrees Celsius and a low of 26 degrees Celsius. As of now, in the latest report, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the city.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Morning visuals from Marine Drive as rain lashes various parts of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/reerIoe58Q— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2026
Pleasant weather and rainfall in Shimla attracted a large number of tourists to the hill station, with visitors praising the clean air, greenery and relief from the heat and pollution prevailing in the plains.
Although the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Himachal Pradesh later than usual, pre-monsoon showers have already brought down temperatures and enhanced the scenic beauty of the region.
(with agencies' inputs)
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