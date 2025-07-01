Advertisement
Weather Update: IMD Flags Heavy Rains For Hills, Sizzling Heat For Tamil Nadu

The weather fordcaster also predicted a hot and Humid weather very likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 01, 2025, 08:46 AM IST
Weather Update: IMD Flags Heavy Rains For Hills, Sizzling Heat For Tamil Nadu

The Indian meteological deparment (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for several states including  Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and predicted heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated regions.

The weather fordcaster also predicted a hot and Humid weather very likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal on Tuesday, June 1.

IMD Alert For Himachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. 

The alert comes amid ongoing monsoon activity, with widespread rainfall reported across much of the state in the past 24 hours.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Shimla, shared rainfall data and the upcoming forecast. “In the last 24 hours, most parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed moderate rainfall. However, isolated areas in districts like Mandi, Kangra, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Hamirpur, and Chamba received heavy downpours,” Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, official figures report that 23 people have died in rain-related incidents since the monsoon's onset on June 20.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK