Weather Update: IMD Issues Alert For Dense Fog In Delhi, Predicts Rainfall In Tamil Nadu

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) raised a yellow alert for several states including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya due to dense fog conditions on Sunday, January 19. Meanwhile, cold wave-like conditions are very likely to prevail over the regions of Madhya Pradesh.

IMD Alert For Delhi

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, forecasting smog and moderate fog in most areas, with dense fog in isolated spots during the morning. A partly cloudy sky is expected, with smog or shallow fog likely in the evening and night.

Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Rainfall In Tamil Nadu And Kerala

Heavy rainfall is predicted for several districts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Tenkasi on Sunday. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms and lightning for the day. Mist and haze are also likely to occur during the morning hours in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu.