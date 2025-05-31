Advertisement
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Several States

Delhi is expected to have a partly cloudy sky with very light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at speeds.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 31, 2025, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Several States Image: ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya, warning of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated regions on Saturday. An orange alert has been predicted for Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland, while, several states are under a yellow alert, including Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, due to expected rainfall in these regions.

Delhi Weather Update

The weather Department predicted that the national capital will experience a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius today. Delhi is expected to have a partly cloudy sky with very light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph, temporarily reaching up to 50 kmph during thunderstorms.
 
On Friday, three people, including a child, were killed in three northeastern states and normal life in most of the states in the region was badly affected after intermittent light to moderate rain triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

 

 

An official of the Mizoram Disaster Management Authority informed that one person died and another was injured after a wall collapsed at Thuampui in Mizoram's Aizawl due to incessant rains over the past 24 hours.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

