Weather Update: IMD Issues Alert For Heavy Rains In THESE Areas; Mumbai In Spotlight

India is set to face a week of intense weather conditions, with widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds expected in many areas. With early monsoon arrival, the northern states are now gearing up for heavy rains. The weather is expected to impact regions across the country, including the northeast, south, central, west, and east, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, Maharashtra and Marathawada are expected to see scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph from May 26th to 31. Madhya Maharashtra is also expected to witness isolated very heavy rainfall at some locations during May 28 to 30. Meanwhile, IMD has also issued a red alert for heavy rain in Mumbai.

Gujarat will also experience scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph from May 26 to 29. The state will also witness isolated heavy rainfall during this period.

Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, and Odisha are likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph during May 26 to 31.

Madhya Pradesh and Bihar may experience isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph during this period.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh during 26th-30th; Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 26th-28th; Bihar on May 26, 30 and 31; West Bengal and Sikkim during May 29 to June 1; and Odisha during May 26 to 30, with isolated very heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 26, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during May 29 to 31; and Odisha on May 28 and 29, IMD stated in a bulletin.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand during 28th-30th; Himachal Pradesh on May 30 and 31, as per IMD.

Coastal and South Interior Karnataka is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on May 2 and 27. Meanwhile, North Interior Karnataka is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall during May 28 to June 1, with heavy to very heavy rainfall also expected from May 26 to 30.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are set to experience scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the next five days.

“Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana during the next five days, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Lakshadweep on 26th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana during 26th-29th; Rayalaseema on 26th & 27th May,” IMD stated in a bulletin.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from May 27 to 31.

“Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching 40-50 kmph, with heavy rainfall at a few places and very heavy & extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 26th, and heavy to very heavy rainfall thereafter from 27th-31st May,” IMD announced in a bulletin.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema are expected to experience thundersquall winds with speeds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph from May 27 to 29.

Konkan and Goa are expected to see scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph from May 26th to 31.

IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning for the next seven days in Northeast India.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to see isolated heavy rainfall from May 26 to June 1. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to experience isolated very heavy rainfall from May 28 to June 1, while Assam and Meghalaya may see isolated very heavy rainfall from May 29 to June 1.