Weather Update: IMD Issues Cold Wave Alert For Delhi, Haryana; Predicts Rainfall In Tamil Nadu

Amid cold waves and increasing levels of air pollution in the National Capital, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert on Saturday for Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and west Rajasthan. Meanwhile, an orange alert for cold waves and rainfall in the areas of East Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. Meanwhile.

The weather department also forecasted heavy rainfall over the isolated regions of Tamil Nadu.

As cold waves grip the national capital, a few flights are delayed at IGI Airport, and several trains are delayed at New Delhi Railway Station due to fog.

The air quality in Delhi improved to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 334 in the national capital on Saturday. The weather forecast predicted smog or dense to very dense fog at isolated places in the morning, with mainly clear skies. Smog or shallow fog is expected in the evening and night. According to IMD, the national capital is likely to record a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius.