Weather Update: IMD Issues Heatwave Alert Across States As Temperature Breaches 40-Degree Mark

IMD Weather Update: As the summer season begins to take its toll across the country, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts across states warning about the rise in temperature and heatwaves, with the highest temperature predicted to breach the 40-degree Celsius mark. The IMD predicted a rise in temperature and heatwave conditions for the next two days in the national capital and issued a yellow alert on Monday.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Gujarat today, while an orange alert has been issued from April 8 to 10. The Saurashtra and Kutch regions are facing severe heat wave conditions.

According to the weather office, yesterday's highest temperature was 44°C at Kandla in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions. Almost 21 cities across five states have recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

"Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh on the 7th; Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab during the 7th-10th; Delhi on the 7th and 8th; West Uttar Pradesh during the 7th-9th; and Madhya Pradesh during the 8th-10th of April. Hot & humid weather is likely to prevail over coastal areas of Gujarat State and Konkan & Goa during 07th-09th April," as per IMD.

IMD has predicted further heat wave conditions for 21 cities across Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Odisha.

Other states, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, are also likely to witness scorching heat.

The heat in Rajasthan's Barmer has set new records. Yesterday, the maximum temperature was 45.6 degrees Celsius—the highest ever in the first week of April. The departure is 6.8 degrees above normal.

An orange alert has been issued for Rajasthan for April 7 and 8, while a yellow alert has been issued for April 9 and 10. "Heat wave conditions are likely over Rajasthan during 07th-10th April, with severe heat wave conditions at isolated pockets during 07th-09th April," IMD added.

Heat wave conditions are expected in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh today. Haryana and Chandigarh may see similar conditions till the 10th of this month.

While, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in various districts of Delhi is Anand Vihar at 292, Chandani Chowk at 198, ITO at 209, Najafgarh at 165, Okhla Phase 2 at 293, RK Puram at 221, Patparganj at 252, and Wazirpur at 260, as of 9 am.

