Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alerts For Uttarakhand, Telangana, MP; Delhi To Witness...

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for the next seven days. In Delhi, the sky will be partly cloudy, with the possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder.

Heavy rain is likely in various parts of Bihar between August 10 and 13. Punjab may also experience heavy rainfall. In Kolkata, humid weather will persist until Monday, with light rain possible in the city and adjoining areas that day. Heavy rain is expected to continue in the North Bengal districts. In Bengaluru, a yellow alert is in effect until August 11.

Orange and Yellow Alerts Issued In Uttarakhand

The IMD on Sunday issued orange and yellow alerts for multiple districts of Uttarakhand, and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms from August 10 to 14. Heavy rainfall is likely in Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, and Champawat. Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected in these districts.

According to IMD’s Orange alert, extremely bad weather can disrupt travelling, close roads and rail routes, and cause power cuts. A yellow alert has signalled severely bad weather over several days, could affect daily lives and outdoor activities. Meanwhile, the Uttarkashi district administration is working continuously to help people affected by the recent disaster in Dharali and Harshil. By 11 am on Sunday, 20 people had been rescued safely at Matli helipad, and after receiving first aid, they were sent to their destination.

The administration said that the availability of essential goods has been ensured in sufficient quantities in the disaster-affected areas of Dharali and Harshil. The work of delivering food items and other relief materials to each house has started. The search and rescue operation is underway in the Dharali-Harsil area after the cloudburst.

Showers to Continue In Telangana

Telangana is expecting more heavy showers over the next four to five days. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. Southern and western districts are likely to be most affected, including Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Jangaon.

Some areas have already recorded 7–10 cm of rain in recent days, prompting an orange alert. Earlier, on July 23, Cyberabad Police had advised IT companies to adopt a Work From Home policy during heavy rains to ensure safety, reduce traffic congestion, and keep emergency services running smoothly.

Several districts, including Mulugu, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Mancherial, are currently under red and orange alerts.

Madhya Pradesh, Bengal Weather Update

Madhya Pradesh is also on high-alert for another spell of heavy rain, with thunderstorms and lightning expected across the state. This comes amid intensified monsoon activity due to a cyclonic circulation and a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is expected in Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Dewas, Ashoknagar, Damoh, Sagar, Tikamgarh, and Niwari. Thunderstorms are likely in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa, and in 40 other districts.

IMD has warned of waterlogging, flash floods, rural road damage, gusty winds, and possible power outages across the state. Rainfall is likely to increase from August 13, could bring continuous showers from mid-August. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid waterlogging areas and follow local advisories.