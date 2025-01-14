Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Dence Fog In Delhi, Predicts Heavy Rain In Tamil Nadu — Check Full Forecast

14 January Weather Update: A cold wave continues to grip northern India including the National Capital on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) raised a warning for fog over the regions of 16 states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The weather also department predicted heavy rainfall on Tuesday over the isolated regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

IMD Raises Orange Alert For...

The weather department raised an orange alert for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh due to dense fog and temperature dip.

Dense fog is expected in most places, with very dense fog in isolated areas of the national capital during the morning, while, smog or shallow fog is anticipated in the evening and night. Today's maximum temperature is expected 19 degrees Celsius and the minimum is 7 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, several trains at New Delhi Railway Station were delayed and some were cancelled due to the cold wave and dense fog in the national capital.