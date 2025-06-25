Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Heavy Rain; Thunderstorm Warning For Over 60 Districts In UP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in several states including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Odisha. Meanwhile, the remaining states are under a yellow alert on Tuesday for rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Delhi Weather Update:

Delhi is under a yellow alert with a forecast of a generally cloudy sky. The IMD stated that light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected. The maximum temperature in the capital today is likely to reach 35 degrees Celcius while the minimum is recorded at 29.6 degrees Celcius.

UP Weather Alert:

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, prompting the issuance of weather alerts across the state. An orange alert has been issued for Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, and surrounding areas, indicating the likelihood of intense rainfall, while, a yellow alert has been issued for districts including Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Amroha, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, and nearby regions.

IMD also warned about the possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in over 60 districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Agra, and Kanpur, advising residents to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.