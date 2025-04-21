Advertisement
Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms Across Several States; What's In Store For Delhi?

The IMD has predicted no heatwave-like conditions for the national capital today.

Last Updated: Apr 21, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for multiple states on Monday, April 21, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. The affected areas include Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Jammu & Kashmir.

In addition, the weather department has also issued a heatwave warning for isolated regions of Vidarbha, along with a yellow alert for the area. The weather forecaster further cautioned that hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Delhi Weather Update

The IMD has predicted no heatwave-like conditions for the national capital on Monday, April 21, 2025. The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy specially evening. Occasional sustained surface winds with speeds ranging from 10 to 20 kmph are likely throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to range between a maximum of 39–41 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 24–26 degrees Celsius.

