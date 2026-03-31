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NewsIndiaDelhi weather update: IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms and 60 km/h winds; rain likely till evening
DELHI WEATHER UPDATE TODAY

Delhi weather update: IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms and 60 km/h winds; rain likely till evening

Delhi is under an IMD Orange Alert this Tuesday afternoon. Expect light to moderate rain, lightning, and gusty winds up to 60 kmph until 5:20 PM.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi weather update: IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms and 60 km/h winds; rain likely till eveningA man walks amid rain in New Delhi . (Photo: IANS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for all districts of Delhi today, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. The advisory warns of light to moderate rainfall, sudden thunderstorms, and lightning across the National Capital Region (NCR) as weather conditions intensified throughout the afternoon.

 

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