Weather Update: IMD Predicts Dense Fog, Cold Wave And Temperature Drops Across India

Today's Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog on Saturday across several areas, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Additionally, the weather department also forecasted cold wave conditions in isolated regions of Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.

Weather Forcast For Delhi

As per the IMD, the sky will remain mostly clear with no rainfall expected. Shallow fog or mist is likely in most areas during the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 8 degrees Celcius.

Weather Forecast For Karnataka

The IMD has predicted that dry weather is likely to prevail across the state, with fog or mist expected at isolated locations in Interior Karnataka on Saturday, January 25.



Weather in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

The IMD forecasted cloudy skies and light drizzle in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, while other regions are expected to experience similar weather conditions.

For Bihar, the weather forecasting department predicted a drop in temperature over the next few days, accompanied by a cold wave. As a result, a yellow alert has been issued for the state.

Weather In Kashmir

Kashmir continues to experience a drop in temperatures, with several areas in the valley recording temperatures at or below 0 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a partly cloudy sky in Srinagar. The day temperature is expected to range between 12 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature will likely be between -3 degrees Celsius and -10 degrees Celsius. Winds will blow at a speed of around 1 km/h from the north-easterly direction, and the relative humidity in Srinagar is expected to range from 40% to 90% in the coming days.