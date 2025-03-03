Advertisement
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In North India, Check Delhi's Forecast Today

IMD issues alerts for rainfall, thunderstorms in North India, and heat in Goa and Konkan; Delhi to experience mist.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 03, 2025, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain In North India, Check Delhi's Forecast Today Image: ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh on Monday, March 3. Additionally, a yellow alert was issued for rainfall in Uttarakhand. The weather department also raised a yellow alert for heat and humid weather in isolated areas of Goa and Konkan.

As per the IMD, heat and humid weather will continue over the isolated areas of Goa and Konkan for the coming days.

IMD Weather Update For Delhi

The weather department predicted mist in the morning in Delhi, with a partly cloudy sky. The national capital is expected to record a maximum temperature of 28 to 30 degrees Celcius and a minimum temperature of 12 to 14 degrees Celcius.

