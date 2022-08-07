New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said several parts of India will witness heavy rainfall in the coming few days. According to the weather department, intense rainfall activity is likely to continue over the south and coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Odisha during the next five days. IMD also said that extremely heavy rainfall likely over Konkan and Goa till August 10 and over Odisha till August 9.

As per IMD’s latest prediction, intense rainfall activity is likely to commence over Vidarbha from August 7, over Gujarat State, West Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal from August 8. Moreover, extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over Madhya Maharashtra till August 10, over Telangana and Chhattisgarh on August 8 and 9 and over east Madhya Pradesh on August 9 and Vidarbha on August 10.

The Met department in its weather bulletin said, "Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Konkan & Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 06th & 07th; West Madhya Pradesh during 08th-10th; East Madhya Pradesh on 08th & 10th; Vidarbha during 07th-09th; Chhattisgarh on 06th, 09th & 10th; Gujarat Region on 08th; Saurashtra & Kutch on 08th & 09th; Marathwada on 09th & 10th August, 2022."

IMD’s rainfall forecast:

(i) Intense rainfall activity likely to continue over South & Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Odisha during next 5 days with extremely heavy rainfall likely over south Karnataka today, Konkan & Goa during 8th-10th August and Odisha on 8th & 9th August 2022. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/qYBvG4rpIP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 6, 2022

- Intense rainfall activity likely to continue over South & Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Odisha during next 5 days with extremely heavy rainfall likely over south Karnataka today, Konkan & Goa during 8th-10th August and Odisha on 8th & 9th August 2022.

- Intense rainfall activity likely to commence over Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh from today, over Vidarbha from 7th August, Gujarat State, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal from 8th August.

- Extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Madhya Maharashtra during 8th– 10th August, Telangana and Chhattisgarh on 8th & 9th August, East Madhya Pradesh on 9th August and Vidarbha on 10th August 2022.

Additionally, many parts of north-east India, Bihar and West Bengal is also going to witness showers in the next few days. "Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 06th, 09th & 10th; Jharkhand during 08th-10th; Odisha on 10th and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 06th-10th August, 2022,” predicted IMD.