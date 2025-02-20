Advertisement
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Issues Orange Alert For Bengal, Jharkhand, Himachal

IMD issued heavy rainfall alerts for Thursday, with a yellow alert for multiple states and an orange alert for Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 07:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Issues Orange Alert For Bengal, Jharkhand, Himachal Image: ANI

Weather Update: As the National Capital woke up to rainfall, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for several states for heavy rainfall on Thursday. A yellow alert was issued for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Assam, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh, while an orange alert was issued for Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh due to predicted heavy rainfall in these areas.

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi is expected to experience a cloudy sky with very light rain or drizzle during the morning and afternoon hours. Strong surface winds, with speeds ranging from 20 to 30 km/h, are expected throughout the day. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature will range between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be between 12  degrees Celsius and 14  degrees Celsius on February 20.

As per the IMD, the national capital is likely to experience smog and mist in the morning with a partly cloudy sky. The weather forecaster has not predicted any cold wave alert for the coming days.

 

