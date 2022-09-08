New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over several states of India over the coming few days. According to IMD, an intense rainfall spell is likely to continue over South Peninsular India for the next four days. The weather department said that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over most parts of northwest India during the next 5 days.

Odisha and Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy rainfall during the next five days. Heavy showers with thunderstorms are forecasted over southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, during the coming few days.

Several states in the eastern region and along the western coast are expected to receive heavy rainfall till September 11. The northeastern part of the country is expected to witness heavy falls during the next few days. Heavy rainfall is also expected over Uttarakhand between September 9 and 11.

Check IMD’s rainfall prediction here:

North Interior Karnataka on 09th & 10th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam & Telangana during 08th-10th September, 2022. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over South Interior Karnataka on 07th September, 2022. pic.twitter.com/PcgR4Xqz7e September 7, 2022

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 07th & 08th; Coastal Karnataka during 07th-09th; South Interior Karnataka on 08th; North Interior Karnataka on 09th & 10th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam & Telangana during 08th-10th September, 2022.

- Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over South Interior Karnataka on 07th September, 2022.

- Isolated heavy falls, thunderstorm/lightning over Andaman & Nicobar on 07th & 08th; Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha 09th-11th; Gujarat, Gangetic West Bengal on 10th & 11th; Bihar, Jharkhand, East M.P on 11th; over Odisha, Marathwada, Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during next 5 days.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 09th & 10th; Gujarat Region on 11th; Madhya Maharashtra during 08th-11th and over Konkan & Goa during 09th-11th September, 2022.

- Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 07th & 08th and over Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 10th & 11th September, 2022.

- Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Uttarakhand during 09th-11th September, 2022.