New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday (August 3, 2022) said that several southern states of India are likely to witness heavy rainfall for the next three days. “Enhanced rainfall activity likely to continue over South Peninsula during next 3 days,” said IMD. Many states have been receiving heavy rainfall since the start of this week. In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall is also forecasted over central and western India. The weather department also predicted that subdued rainfall activity over central parts of the country is likely to continue till Thursday and it will gradually increase thereafter.

According to the weather agency, the monsoon trough is very likely to be near normal or south of its normal position from August 5 onwards.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is also likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and East Rajasthan during the next five days, said IMD. Isolated very heavy rainfall is predicted over Odisha on August 7.

Meanwhile, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning are expected over Lakshadweep on August 4, over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yaman on August 6 and 7 and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe till August 7.

The IMD said, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms or lightning is also likely over Bihar on August 4, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on August 5 and over Odisha till August 7. Similar weather conditions will prevail over northeastern states till August 6.

Rainfall forecast for today:

oFairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Lakshadweep on 03rd & 04th;

- Heavy rainfall is likely over South India, Gujarat, West Rajasthan and the Himalayan foothills.

- Extremely heavy falls are possible over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

- Very heavy rains are expected over Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Uttarakhand.

- As per the weather department widespread rainfall with thunderstorms is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Konkan, Goa, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep.

- Scattered showers with thunderstorms are expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

- IMD predicts isolated rains with thunderstorms are likely over Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

- Fairly widespread falls with thunderstorms are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.