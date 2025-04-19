Weather Update: IMD Predicts High Temperatures, Strong Winds To Persist In Delhi – Full Forecast Here

Delhi experienced a sweltering Saturday as the maximum temperature rose to 39.5 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature also remained unusually high at 25.8 degrees Celsius, 4.2 degrees above normal, with humidity levels fluctuating between 60 and 43 per cent throughout the day.

IMD Forecast for the coming week in Delhi

The weather forecaster predicted no heatwave-like conditions over the national capital in the coming week.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky On Sunday, April 20, with maximum and minimum temperatures ranging between 37–39 degrees Celsius and 25–27 degrees Celsius respectively. On Monday, April 21, will also see partly cloudy skies, with max temperatures expected to goes between 38–40 degrees Celsius and min temp expected to reach between 24–26 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, April 22, the sky will be mainly clear, with maximum temperatures between 38–40 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 24–26 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are expected, blowing at 20–30 kmph and gusting up to 40 kmph. Similar weather will continue on Wednesday, April 23, with clear skies and strong surface winds at 20–30 kmph. The maximum temperatures are expected to go 38–40 degrees Celsius during the day and a minimum of 24–26 degrees Celsius.

The trend is set to persist through April 24 and 25, with mainly clear skies and temperatures ranging between 38–40 degrees Celsius and 24–26 degrees Celsius.