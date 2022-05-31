हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Weather Update

Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rainfalls in THESE states as southwest monsoon advances further

Low-level Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India are very likely to strengthen from  June 2 and under its influence rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northeast India. 

Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rainfalls in THESE states as southwest monsoon advances further
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (May 31) predicted the increase in rainfall activity in Northeast India from June 1 and the advancement of the Southwest Monsoon in the coming days. According to the Met department, the "low-level Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India are very likely to strengthen from 02nd June" and rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northeast India under its influence. "Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Northeast India from tomorrow, the 1st June, 2022 with widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 02nd-04th June," said IMD.

IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Mizoram and Tripura from 31st May to June 2 and over Arunachal Pradesh from June 1 to June 4.

"Scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next 5 days," said IMD.

Monsoon update: Rainfall in Kerala, Karnataka and other states

Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon advanced over some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some parts of Karnataka, entire Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, entire southeast Bay of Bengal, some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, as per IMD.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Karnataka, some parts of Konkan and Goa, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and remaining parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of westcentral Bay of Bengal, northeast Bay of Bengal, northeastern states and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next 2-3 days."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Weather UpdateMonsoonRainfallDelhi Weatherweather newsDelhi rains
Next
Story

Raj Thackeray admitted to hospital, set to undergo surgery for THIS

Must Watch

PT8M38S

Tearful farewell of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala