Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand, Himachal; Issues Red Alert For…

Several states in the country have been experiencing heavy rainfall for an extended period and the situation is expected to continue as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in Telangana and an orange alert for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, June 14.

Telangana Weather Update

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Telangana and predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rain over the GHMC area today.

The state government has declared a half-day holiday for all government and private schools in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area on the 14th, following a forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

In view of the alert, the government has also cancelled the leave of all irrigation department officials for the next four days. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to take all necessary safety measures to prevent loss of life during the rains and to strictly restrict vehicle movement on flooded bridges, canals, streams, and causeways overflowing in low-lying areas, according to an official press release.

Delhi Weather Update

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky today, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers, most likely during the morning or forenoon. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celcious, while the minimum will be about 23 degrees Celcious.