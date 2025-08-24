Weather Update: IMD Warns Of Heavy Showers Across These States, Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for East Rajasthan on Sunday, with a prediction of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the region, while an orange alert has been issued over Gujarat, West Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and East Madhya Pradesh.

According to the IMD notification, heavy rainfall is also very likely at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat State, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttarakhand and West Rajasthan.

While a yellow alert was issued at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal & Sikkim.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana and West Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka, Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Delhi Weather Update

The weather forecaster has issued a yellow alert for the national capital with a prediction of a generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at most places, with the possibility of intense spells at isolated locations. The maximum temperature for today is expected to be around 32 degrees Celcious, while the minimum temperature may range between 22 degrees Celcious and 24 degrees Celcious.