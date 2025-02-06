Advertisement
Weather Update: Mist Persists In Capital Today. Is Rain On The Cards This Week?

IMD issues alerts for temperature dip, fog, and thunderstorms across various states; Delhi to experience clear weather with no rain.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2025, 08:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: Mist Persists In Capital Today. Is Rain On The Cards This Week?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for several states on Thursday, including Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are likely to experience a temperature dip. On the other hand, isolated regions of Odisha are likely to experience dense fog over the region. Meanwhile, the northeastern states including Meghalaya, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, are warned of thunderstorms and lightning on February 6.

Delhi Weather Update for February 6, 2025

The weather department predicts shallow fog and mist in the morning for the national capital on Thursday, with a mainly clear sky throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, Delhi is not expected to experience rainfall in the coming days.

