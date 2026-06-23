/Weather update: Monsoon march continues towards Northern states as IMD IMD warns of heavy showers and thunderstorms

The Southwest Monsoon has advanced further across Maharashtra and is expected to reach additional parts of the state, including Mumbai, within the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In a statement issued on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the monsoon has progressed into more areas of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra and Telangana. It has also covered the remaining parts of Karnataka and extended into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.