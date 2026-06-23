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  • /Weather update: Monsoon march continues towards Northern states as IMD IMD warns of heavy showers and thunderstorms

Weather update: Monsoon march continues towards Northern states as IMD IMD warns of heavy showers and thunderstorms

With stronger westerly winds and the continued advance of the monsoon, the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity across parts of Maharashtra in the coming days. Heavy rain is likely at isolated locations across the Konkan region between June 22 and June 26.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 06:56 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 06:56 AM IST
Weather update: Monsoon march continues towards Northern states as IMD IMD warns of heavy showers and thunderstorms

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