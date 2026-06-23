/Weather update: Monsoon march continues towards Northern states as IMD IMD warns of heavy showers and thunderstorms

The Southwest Monsoon has advanced further across Maharashtra and is expected to reach additional parts of the state, including Mumbai, within the next 48 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In a statement issued on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said the monsoon has progressed into more areas of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra and Telangana. It has also covered the remaining parts of Karnataka and extended into parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.
The weather department said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into the remaining parts of the central Arabian Sea, more areas of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, the rest of Telangana and Odisha, as well as additional parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar over the next two days.
With stronger westerly winds and the continued advance of the monsoon, the IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity across parts of Maharashtra in the coming days. Heavy rain is likely at isolated locations across the Konkan region between June 22 and June 26.
"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall are very likely over parts of Madhya Maharashtra during the same period," the IMD said.
For the Marathwada region, the department has predicted thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall from June 22 to June 24.
The IMD has also issued a warning for fishermen along the South Maharashtra-Goa coast, advising them not to venture into the sea between June 22 and June 26 due to squally weather. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts of up to 60 kmph.
The department cautioned that heavy rainfall could trigger localised flooding and waterlogging in low-lying and urban areas, as well as flash floods, disruptions to road, rail, air and ferry services, damage to standing crops and rough sea conditions along the coastline.
Residents have been advised to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable structures, stay away from water bodies during thunderstorms and seek shelter in safe locations during severe weather.
Earlier in the day, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing IMD forecasts, issued an Orange alert for Mumbai, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate to intense spells of rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places over the following three hours.
Several parts of Mumbai, including Bandra East, experienced pre-monsoon showers along with lightning and thunderstorms on Monday morning. While the rain brought relief from the heat, it also led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some areas.
(With ANI Inputs)
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