Delhi Weather: Amid cold waves and increasing levels of air pollution, the Delhi-NCR witnessed overnight rainfall bringing respite for the residents. Following the showers, a slight improvement in the air quality was also seen. There were, however, no reports of flooding and waterlogging in the national capital.

The air quality in Delhi improved to the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 356 in the national capital on Thursday.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from New Delhi railway station after parts of the national capital received fresh spell of rainfall amid winter's chill that intensifies further in Northen India. pic.twitter.com/w49Ja6nOhv — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

In its weather bulletin on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more showers in the national capital on Thursday. According to the weather office, Delhi is set to witness light rain or drizzle accompanied by fog.

The weather bulletin also suggests that the national capital will witness fog throughout the week. As a result of the persisting fog in the national capital and parts of north India, 29 trains to Delhi are running late, as per Indian Railways.

#WATCH | A layer of fog envelops Delhi-NCR as cold wave continues. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/xDzDNREABh — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to hover around 10 degrees Celsius, and as far as the maximum temperature is concerned, it will remain around 17 degrees Celsius.

29 trains to Delhi are running late due to fog conditions in the national capital and parts of north India, as per Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/bMPA73BXzJ — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, dense fog engulfed parts of the national capital, marking the season’s first intense fog spell, lasting three hours, which disrupted the schedules of over 100 flights and 26 trains due to low visibility.

The fog significantly reduced visibility during the morning hours, improved slightly in between, and then once again shrouded the city as evening approached.

"Delhi experienced very dense fog on the morning of January 15, with visibility dropping to zero at Safdarjung and IGI Airport from 8:30 am, persisting until 11:30 am," the IMD stated.

"This was the season’s first instance of dense fog, and CAT-III operations extended beyond 9:30 am, with RVR at IGI Airport runways ranging between 75-300 meters during the peak fog period," it added.

An orange alert is issued for bad weather that can disrupt rail and road services. The weather department advised caution, saying, “Drivers should use fog lights and exercise extreme care while on the road. Travellers should stay in touch with airlines, railways, and state transport authorities for updates on schedules.”