/Weather update: Rain alert in 15 states today; will Delhi-NCR get showers? Take a look at IMD forecast

New Delhi: As monsoon conditions strengthen under the influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain across several parts of the country on Monday (August 17). Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are facing the most severe warning, while an orange alert has been issued for several other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.
The weather is expected to bring rain to parts of north, east and central India. Delhi-NCR could also witness a change in weather conditions, with showers likely as the week progresses.
According to the forecast, rain is likely in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Some areas may also experience thunderstorms and strong winds. The IMD has issued an orange warning for very heavy rain in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are under a red warning for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.
Several districts in Odisha have been dealing with flood-like conditions after persistent rainfall. The weather department has forecast more heavy rain, prompting authorities to step up their preparedness.
The situation has also affected normal administrative operations, with officials being asked to be available as rainfall and rising water levels continue to pose challenges in affected areas.
Neighbouring West Bengal is also expected to receive heavy rain. Gangetic West Bengal faces a red warning for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on Monday, according to the IMD.
Kolkata and several other districts may receive showers as the weather system is active over eastern India.
Rain has also been forecast in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. East Uttar Pradesh is expected to experience widespread rainfall during the week, while parts of Bihar may also receive heavy showers.
In Uttar Pradesh, areas including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Varanasi are among those expected to see rain. The rising level of the Ganga has also led to caution around low-lying areas and ghats in Varanasi.
Delhi-NCR, which has experienced a break in rainfall, could see showers return. The forecast shows that rainfall may increase around the region, particularly from August 18.
The weather is expected to be humid, with cloudy conditions and intermittent showers possible.
The western Himalayan region is also expected to see rainfall once again. Uttarakhand has been placed under an orange warning in several areas, with the IMD warning of heavy to very heavy rain and the possibility of flash floods and landslides.
Himachal Pradesh is also likely to receive rain in several districts, with authorities continuing to monitor vulnerable areas because of the risk of landslides and other rain-related incidents.
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