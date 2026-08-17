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  • /Weather update: Rain alert in 15 states today; will Delhi-NCR get showers? Take a look at IMD forecast

Weather update: Rain alert in 15 states today; will Delhi-NCR get showers? Take a look at IMD forecast

A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has intensified monsoon, with heavy to very heavy rain forecast in Odisha and West Bengal and rain expected across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and several other states.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 08:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 08:16 AM IST
Weather update: Rain alert in 15 states today; will Delhi-NCR get showers? Take a look at IMD forecast
Image Credit: (Representational image: ANI)

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Weather update: Rain alert in 15 states today; will Delhi-NCR get showers? Take a look at IMD forecast
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