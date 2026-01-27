Weather Update: Rain hits Delhi-NCR, temperatures dip amid poor air quality

Delhi-NCR experienced light rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing brief relief from the biting winter chill, but air quality remains poor, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the region due to an intense western disturbance moving across north India.

The system, which has already caused snowfall in parts of the western Himalayas, is expected to raise minimum temperatures while keeping maximum temperatures in check. The IMD forecasts one to two spells of light rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40 km/h. “An intense western disturbance is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall and snowfall at many places over the western Himalayan region on 27 and 28 January, with isolated heavy rain, snow, and hailstorms expected on 27 January,” the IMD said.

Delhi recorded its coldest Republic Day in five years, with Ayanagar at 3.6°C and Safdarjung at 4.2 degree C, around four degrees below normal. Clear skies and north-westerly winds over the weekend contributed to the cold wave, though approaching westerly winds and cloud cover are expected to slightly raise night temperatures.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The cold snap has also worsened pollution levels. Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 241 on Monday, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. Rainfall is likely to improve air quality temporarily to the ‘moderate’ category on 27–28 January, before levels worsen again from 29 January, according to the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System. Ground frost was reported in parts of Gurugram and South Delhi, with residents of Sainik Farms noting frost on car windows.

For Tuesday, the IMD expects minimum temperatures to hover between 8°C and 10°C, with maximums around 18- 20 degree C. Meteorologists warn that while the rain offers short-term relief from cold and pollution, fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could push temperatures down again towards the end of the month.

(With agency inputs)