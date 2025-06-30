Advertisement
WEATHER UPDATE

Weather Update: Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi; IMD Issues Red, Orange, Yellow Alerts In Multiple States

Today's Weather Update: The weather forecast states that generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds  across Delhi-NCR.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 06:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Weather Update: Rain Lashes Parts Of Delhi; IMD Issues Red, Orange, Yellow Alerts In Multiple States Image: ANI

Waking up with cloud covered sky and droplets of rain in the National capital, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow warning over the region with the prediction of general cloudy key and light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely to the region.

Several parts of the national capital have experienced light rainfall in the last few days. The weather forecast states that generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the upcoming days across Delhi-NCR.

The prediction included all districts of Delhi, including North, North-East, North-West, South, South-West, South-East, and West Delhi, where light rain and thunderstorms were expected to occur daily, accompanied by a generally cloudy sky.

IMD Issues Red Alert For These States

IMD issued a red alert and predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over the isolated places of Jharkhand and Uttarakhand.

IMD Issues Orange Alert For These States

The weather forecaster issued an orange alert for Bihar, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha on Monday, June 30 with the prediction of heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall likely to experience.

India Welcomes Early Monsoon: IMD

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), India welcomed the monsoon on Sunday, arriving eight days ahead of its expected onset date of July 8.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, covering the entire Delhi region, as per IMD, ANI reported.

