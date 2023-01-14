Weather update: Severe cold to return in North India, IMD predicts 3-5 degrees Celsius drop in temperature

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (January 13) forecasted a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog over Delhi. According to IMD, the national capital will be engulfed by dense fog from January 14. The met department also stated that cold wave conditions will prevail from January 15 as the temperature is likely to dip by 3-5 degrees celsius during the next 3 days.

According to IMD, Dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in isolated parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar during the next 5 days.

"Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets during the night and morning hours over north Rajasthan, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, and Tripura during next 2 days; over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand during 15th-18th; over north MadhyaPradesh during 16th-18th January 2023," stated IMD in its weather bulletin.

The met department has also warned of severe cold wave conditions in some parts of North Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh Haryana and Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 2-3 days.

IMD also predicted isolated light rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and widespread rainfall/snowfall in the Western Himalayan region.