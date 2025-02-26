Weather Update: Sweltering Heat Already In February? IMD Warns Of Heat Wave In...

It's only February, but some parts of the country have already touched 40 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Konkan & Goa and North Kerala on February 26, and coastal Karnataka on February 26 and 27. February 25 (Tuesday) also saw summer-like conditions in these states.

On Tuesday, the IMD also issued a yellow warning for heat waves in Mumbai and nearby areas for Tuesday and Wednesday. As per the IMD, the highest temperatures are expected to reach up to 37-38 degrees Celsius, which is nearly 5 degrees Celsius above normal temperature for the month of February." According to private weather agency Skymet, Mumbai will remain humid and hot for the rest of the month, with multiple factors contributing to the muggy conditions. The delayed onset of the sea breeze, prolonged exposure to land winds, and rising mercury levels will continue to add to the discomfort. Meteorologists attribute the scorching conditions to a combination of factors. An anticyclone over the northern and eastern Arabian Sea, coupled with another over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, is pushing warm air towards Mumbai.

OP Sreejith, head of climate monitoring and prediction at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying, “In February so far, the mean temperature is the highest since 1901 over South Peninsula and Central India and the third-warmest for India overall."

Meanwhile, parts of north India continue to be cold. The Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall across Himachal Pradesh for the next three days. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for four districts in the state on February 27. Senior Scientist of the Shimla-based IMD, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, said that following a western disturbance, "rain and snow activity is increasing in Himachal Pradesh."

(With Agency inputs)