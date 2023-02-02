Weather Update: Temperature to Rise in Delhi-NCR, Rainfall not Expected for a Week, Says IMD

New Delhi: After prolonged winters, Delhiites are finally set to get relief from chilly winters. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature is expected to rise in the Delhi-NCR region. However, rainfall is not expected in the next week, the IMD said in a statement on Thursday (February 2). Further, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) is also expected to get better. As per IMD, currently, the Western Disturbance is affecting the Himalayan region, due to which some light rain and snowfall are expected in the Himalayan region especially Jammu and Kashmir in the next two days.

The Western Disturbance also affects other places, so temperature may also increase in North West India in the coming two-three days. Especially in the Delhi-NCR region, the temperature is expected to rise by 9-10 degrees in the next two-three days.

The temperature may be around 9-10 degrees in the morning and 24-25 degrees in the evening. This situation is expected to persist for 2-4 days. In the meantime, the maximum temperature can touch 24 degrees. However, rainfall is not expected in the next week.

The overall weather will remain pleasant, and winds are expected to blow at around 30 km per hour. People will also be getting relief from the cold, as the temperature will increase in the coming days, IMD said.

On February 1, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR stated that the air quality will remain 'moderate' or the 'lower end of poor.' "For the next three days, surface wind speed (14 to 25 kilometers per hour) and temperature (maximum 20-23 degrees Celsius, minimum 8-9 degrees) are likely to improve air quality. For the next five days, the air quality will remain largely in the 'moderate' to 'poor' category, SAFAR said.

(With inputs from ANI)