IMD weather update: Orange alert for heavy rain in 15 states; 70 kmph winds to hit Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal

The arrival of a change in weather has finally provided some respite from the summer heat in various states of India. The light drizzle seen in Delhi-NCR and Northern India has provided some cooling; however, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings of severe weather conditions today, i.e., April 29.

Orange alert issued for eastern India

For the eastern states of India, the IMD has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rains.

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States impacted: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Expected weather conditions: The locals of these states can expect a lot of downpours along with thunderstorms and lightning.

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Thundersqualls and 70 kmph winds expected in northern India

An orange alert has been issued by the IMD for a wide belt of Northern and Eastern India because of the approaching thundersqualls and strong winds.

High-risk areas: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Wind speeds: The wind speed in the affected areas will range between 60 to 70 km/hr.

Himachal Pradesh: Hailstorm and persistent 'wet spell'

An Orange Alert has been issued for the four particular districts of Himachal Pradesh by the Shimla Meteorological Office. Those districts include Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla.

Immediate threats: The districts are facing threats of hailstorm, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds between 40 to 50 km/h.

Future outlook: It is being predicted that a fresh Western Disturbance would affect the Himalayan region on May 2 and cause a prolonged period of "wet spell" in the state till May 4.

Delhi-NCR: Brief respite followed by increasing heatwave

A breather from scorching sun in the national capital is expected over the next 48 hours.

April 29: Cloudy to partly cloudy sky with occasional light to moderate rain showers and thunderstorms are expected. Maximum temperature of 37 degrees and minimum temperature of 20 degrees are predicted.

April 30: Temperature will be around 36 degrees under partly cloudy sky conditions.

May 1: The heatwave will resume with mercury rising up to 40 degrees.

South coast warning: Heat and extreme humidity

As the Northern region witnesses respite, there are warnings of high moisture and heat levels in Southern Coast Regions.

Heat & humidity alerts for south coastal regions

As the northern parts of India become cooler, the southern parts of the country will be facing issues related to high humidity.

Coastal regions: Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will face a heatwave along with high humidity in the next two days.

IMD heat advisory: As a result of high humidity in the region, the real felt temperature will be much more than what is indicated by the thermometer.

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