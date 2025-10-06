Weather Update Today: Delhi-NCR Witnesses Rain; Cyclone 'Shakhti' Weakens; Jammu Schools To Remain Shut - Check IMD Forecast

Delhi and some areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a downpour during the wee hours of Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecasted "a few spells of light to moderate rain at many places" in the national capital region.

Meanwhile, the prediction of heavy rainfall in Jammu had prompted the government to order the closure of schools in the Jammu division.

Delhi Weather Update - IMD Forecast

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per IMD, Delhi and the neighbouring Gautambudhnagar are expected to see thunder and lightning.

Meanwhile, according to the weather department's report published on Sunday at 08:50 pm (IST), the weather of Delhi for the coming week would be:

Monday: Spells of rain at several places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph reaching up to 50 kmph.

Tuesday: A generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of light to moderate rain at many places accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph reaching up to 50 kmph during morning and forenoon.

Wednesday-Thursday: The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Delhi during these days.

Also Check: Weather Alert Today: Rain In Punjab; IMD's Cyclone 'Shakti' Warning For Maharashtra - Check

Jammu School Closure Today

According to the circular issued by the authorities, all government and private schools in Jammu will be closed from October 6 to 7.

Earlier intense rainfall in the Rajouri region caused significant damage. Residents faced challenges due to damaged homes, sunken roads, and destroyed crops. Additionally, several landslides triggered by the rain have blocked many routes in the district.

Residents of Bant village in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, also faced significant challenges after a crucial bridge was washed away by heavy rainfall.

Cyclone 'Shakhti' Update

The severe cyclonic storm "Shakhti" over the northwest and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea moved west-southwestwards at 15 kmph, centred at 1130 hrs IST on October 5, 2025, near latitude 20.8°N and longitude 61.0°E, according to the IMD.

The storm is located approximately 210 km southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman), 220 km east of Masirah (Oman), 780 km southwest of Karachi (Pakistan), 850 km west-southwest of Naliya, and 850 km west of Dwarka.

The IMD forecasts that Cyclone Shakhti will continue moving west-southwestwards, gradually weakening into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 6.

Thereafter, it is expected to recurve, moving nearly eastwards over the west-central and northwest Arabian Sea, further weakening into a depression by the forenoon of October 7.

On the other hand, heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and its surrounding areas triggered landslides, resulting in the collapse of a bridge, seven fatalities, and the closure of multiple roads.

(with ANI inputs)