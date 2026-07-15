/IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert in UP, Bihar & Bengal; dry spell to push Delhi temperature up to 38°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather warning stating that the southwest monsoon remains active in several regions of the country. As a result of the active trough line along with a strong cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, widespread rains are forecasted over eastern, northeastern, and central parts of India on Wednesday. While the states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal prepare themselves for heavy showers, Delhi continues to be dry and experiences gradually rising temperatures.