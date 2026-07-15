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IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert in UP, Bihar & Bengal; dry spell to push Delhi temperature up to 38°C

IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert issued for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal due to active cyclonic circulations, while Delhi stays dry and hot.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 07:52 AM IST
IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert in UP, Bihar & Bengal; dry spell to push Delhi temperature up to 38°C
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