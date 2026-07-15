/IMD weather update: Heavy rain alert in UP, Bihar & Bengal; dry spell to push Delhi temperature up to 38°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather warning stating that the southwest monsoon remains active in several regions of the country. As a result of the active trough line along with a strong cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, widespread rains are forecasted over eastern, northeastern, and central parts of India on Wednesday. While the states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal prepare themselves for heavy showers, Delhi continues to be dry and experiences gradually rising temperatures.
As per the weather forecaster Skymet, the monsoon trough is currently active at significant coordinates across the plains extending from Bikaner and Churu in Rajasthan passing through Lucknow (UP), Patna and Banka (Bihar), and Diamond Harbour (WB), and then ending in the east-central Bay of Bengal.
Besides, apart from the trough line, two separate cyclonic circulations are responsible for the weather conditions:
Eastern circulation: The circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and its neighboring region, active up to 5.8 km height over sea level, which is supplying moisture to eastern parts of the country.
The western system: A local circulation covering North Gujarat and southwest Rajasthan, maintaining clouds in the coastal and western regions.
As per the effect of these two systems, the India Meteorological Department has classified rainfall intensity predictions in various states as follows:
Rain intensity - Very heavy to heavy
North east region: Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland.
Eastern coastal regions & islands: West Bengal, Odisha, and Northern Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Rain Intensity - Light to moderate
Central Plains & Eastern Plains: Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Hilly Regions & Coastal Regions: Western Himalayan region (including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), some areas of Punjab, Haryana, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala.
In contrast to heavy rainfall prevailing in adjacent regions of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, there is a break in the monsoon in the national capital region. The absence of rain in the past week has resulted in a sharp increase in day temperatures, where the maximum temperature rose to 38°C.
Weekly outlook: Delhi is expected to remain largely dry and hot throughout the week. The maximum temperature will hover between 36°C and 37°C.
Slight relief: Strong, gusty surface winds during the daytime will prevent the heat index from becoming unbearably high, though the weather will remain predominantly warm and humid.
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