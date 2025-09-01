Weather Update Today: Heavy Rains Likely Over North India As IMD Sounds Red Alert; Check What’s On Cards For Delhi?

The monsoon havoc continues in North India as the IMD issued a red alert for Uttarakhand, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh on Monday, June 1, warning of extremely heavy rainfall, while an orange alert was issued for Punjab, Uttrathand and Himachal Pradesh.

In addition, the weather department issued a yellow alert for rainfall at isolated places in Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat Region, Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Telangana, and West Rajasthan.

Thunderstorm and lighting alert

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely to prevail over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, North Interior Karnataka, Odisha and Telangana.

In addition, IMD also predicted light thunderstorms with lightning across Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat State, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Rajasthan, West Bengal & Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Vidarbha.

IMD Delhi

The weather department on Monday issued a yellow alert, forecasting light to moderate rain and thundershowers at most places, with the possibility of heavy rain at isolated locations during the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may drop to 22 degrees Celsius.

