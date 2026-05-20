Weather Update today: North India braces for another day of brutal heat, as South counts rain

Tuesday was one of the harshest days of the year across northern and central India, and Wednesday is set to bring more heat for the people. Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded a scorching 47.6°C on Tuesday, surpassing even Monday's national high of 46.4°C at the same location. Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions gripped East and West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Rajasthan through the day, with no real escape even after dark. Night temperatures ran more than 5°C above normal across parts of East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Vidarbha. The lowest overnight temperature recorded anywhere on the plains was 22.8°C at Rohtak in Haryana, warm enough to make a decent night's sleep near impossible.

Wednesday will offer more of the same. Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Vidarbha remain on alert for heat wave to severe heat wave conditions, with several parts of Delhi and Punjab expected to face severe heat wave warnings. Those hoping temperatures will ease soon will have to wait; no significant drop is forecast across most of the country until at least 25 May.

What IMD said:

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HEATWAVE ALERT FOR UTTAR PRADESH

Issue Date: 19-05-2026



Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over several districts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 days. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid prolonged exposure to… pic.twitter.com/dgzRrBZUn7 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 19, 2026

While the north bakes, the south is a different world entirely. Kerala saw the most widespread rainfall of any region on Tuesday, with Neyyoor in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district recording 16 cm in a single day. Isolated hailstorms were also reported in Odisha, which faces a mixed picture on Wednesday, hot and humid conditions alongside the threat of thundersqualls with winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph. Similar squalls are expected at isolated places across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, and Jharkhand.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR heatwave: Capital records season's hottest day as temperature breaches 45°C; Ridge peaks at 46.5°C

Kerala and Lakshadweep will continue to receive heavy and widespread rain, with coastal Karnataka also seeing scattered showers, early signs that point to one significant development on the horizon.

The southwest monsoon is on its way, and sooner than usual. The seasonal rains that fill India's reservoirs and water its farms are expected to arrive in Kerala around 26 May, several days ahead of the normal onset date of 1 June. Conditions over the next three to four days remain favourable for the monsoon to push further into the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and Andaman Sea.

For the millions sweating through yet another punishing week in the north, that cannot come soon enough.

(With agencies' inputs)