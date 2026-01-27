Weather Update: Western Disturbance to bring light rain to Delhi, after coldest Republic Day in five years

Delhi is set to see a brief spell of light rain on Tuesday as an intense western disturbance moves across north India, offering temporary relief from the biting cold that gripped the capital over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather system, which has already brought snowfall to parts of the western Himalayas, is expected to raise minimum temperatures in Delhi while keeping maximum temperatures in check. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting one to two spells of light rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40 kmph.

“An intense western disturbance is likely to cause light to moderate rainfall and snowfall at many places over the western Himalayan region on January 27 and 28, with isolated heavy rain or snow and hailstorms expected on January 27,” the IMD said in its national bulletin on Monday.

The capital recorded its coldest Republic Day in five years, with temperatures plunging to 3.6°C in Ayanagar, while the Ridge station logged a minimum of 5.3°C. Both stations met the IMD’s criteria for cold-wave conditions. Safdarjung, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded a minimum of 4.2°C, around four degrees below normal.

Officials attributed the sharp drop in temperature to clear skies and sustained north-westerly winds over the weekend. However, wind speeds weakened on Monday as the western disturbance approached, setting the stage for a rise in night temperatures.

“When a western disturbance approaches, it causes a change in wind direction to warmer easterly winds. Overcast skies also lead to a rise in minimum temperature and a dip in maximum temperature,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President at Skymet. He added that fresh snowfall in the hills could once again push temperatures down across the plains after January 29.

For Tuesday, the IMD expects Delhi’s minimum temperature to range between 8°C and 10°C, while the maximum is likely to stay between 18°C and 20°C.

The cold wave was also accompanied by deteriorating air quality. Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 241 on Monday afternoon, slipping into the ‘poor’ category after a rare two-day stretch of ‘moderate’ air. According to the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System, rainfall is likely to improve air quality to the ‘moderate’ category on January 27 and 28, before it worsens again from January 29.

Similar cold conditions were reported across the National Capital Region, with ground frost observed in isolated pockets of Gurugram and South Delhi. Residents of Sainik Farms reported frost accumulation on car windows, with a local private weather station recording a minimum temperature of 2.3°C.

While the rain is expected to be brief, meteorologists say it could provide short-term relief from both the cold wave and pollution. However, with fresh snowfall forecast in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, minimum temperatures across north India are likely to dip again towards the end of the month.

(With ANI inputs)