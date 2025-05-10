Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi NCR As Storms, Rain Expected For Next Few Days- Check Forecast

Weather Update: Delhi residents woke up to cool and pleasant weather on Saturday morning, as the city continues to experience a welcome break from the intense heat following recent rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting partly cloudy skies and strong winds. Thunderstorms and rain are expected in Delhi and NCR over the next 24 hours. The alert advises people to stay cautious and prepared. On Saturday, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy, with light rain and gusty winds. Wind speeds are predicted to range from 10 to 20 kilometers per hour. The maximum temperature is expected to be between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will range from 26 to 28 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also forecast similar weather conditions from May 11 to 15, with no heatwave expected in Delhi over the next six days.

In other parts of the country, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of rain and thundershowers in the north-west and central regions over the next 4 to 5 days, which is expected to provide some relief from the heat.

Additionally, the IMD has warned of heavy rains and lightning in the Northeast until May 13, advising residents to stay alert. While most parts of the country are likely to experience higher-than-normal temperatures in May, the unseasonal rains will prevent the heat from reaching the levels seen last year.

AQI in Delhi, Delhi-NCR

On Saturday morning, Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 170 at 7 am, up from 148 at the same time the previous day.

Across Delhi-NCR, the AQI also remained in the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' range. On May 9, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 151 by 4 pm. In Gurugram, the AQI decreased to 128, falling into the 'moderate' category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 116 and 117, respectively, while Ghaziabad's AQI was 116.