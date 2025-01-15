Weather Updates: Delhi-NCR Faces Travel Chaos Amid Dense Fog; IMD Predicts Rain For Today

Today's Weather Update: Delhi-NCR woke up to dense fog on Wednesday (January 15) disrupting daily life across the regions as visibility was reduced to near-zero levels in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. Several regions of the national capital affect travel due to dense fog over the region which could potentially disrupt flight and train services.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecast a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius for the day, while the maximum is expected to settle at 19 degrees Celsius. The National Capital is expected to experience smog and dense fog in most places, with very dense fog likely in isolated areas during the morning. The sky will remain generally cloudy throughout the day.

#WATCH | Delhi | A dense layer of fog blankets parts of national capital



Visuals from Yamuna Bridge, Laxmi Nagar pic.twitter.com/mGwHEnB6nU — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

In addition, the weather department has also forecasted that there is a possibility of one or two spells of very light rain in the evening or night.

Meanwhile, the IMD raised an orange alert for Uttar Pradesh due to dense fog, while, raised a yellow alert for Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand due to fog as cold wave conditions intensified across northern India, affecting visibility across the region.

IMD Prediction For Bengarulu

According to IMD, Karnataka is set to experience predominantly dry weather. However, shallow fog or mist is expected in isolated areas of North Interior Karnataka. Residents should prepare for reduced visibility in these regions, while the rest of the state remains dry and clear.