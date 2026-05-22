Heatwave pushes tourists towards cooler offbeat destinations in Kashmir

Kashmir is facing unusual weather conditions this year. Tourists visiting the valley expected cool weather and snow-covered mountains, but many instead experienced strong heatwaves in Srinagar and other low-lying areas. Because of the rising temperatures, many travelers are now moving towards cooler and lesser-known mountain destinations in Kashmir.

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What is weather whiplash in Kashmir?

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Experts say Kashmir is facing a climate phenomenon called “weather whiplash.” This happens when extreme weather conditions change very quickly within a short time. In Kashmir, intense heatwaves are being followed by sudden rainfall and even snowfall in higher areas.

Scientists say climate change and global warming are disturbing the natural weather cycle of the region. The changing weather is now affecting tourism, farming, water supply, and daily life in Kashmir.

Srinagar heatwave disappoints tourists

The sudden rise in temperature in Srinagar has disappointed many tourists. Visitors who arrived expecting cold mountain air instead faced unusually warm weather.

Day temperatures in Srinagar recently touched 32.5 degrees Celsius, which is more than seven degrees above the normal seasonal average. Even nighttime temperatures are staying warmer than usual.

Because of the heat, tourists are now limiting visits to places like Dal Lake and the Mughal Gardens to early mornings or late evenings. During the daytime, many tourist spots in the plains of Kashmir are looking empty because of the heatwave.

Tourists move to cooler mountain destinations

As temperatures rise in lower areas, many tourists are changing their travel plans and moving towards colder mountain regions. Travelers are cancelling hotel bookings in central Kashmir and choosing to stay in higher-altitude destinations where the weather remains cooler.

Places like Gurez, Apperwath, Kongdori, and Thajwaas are seeing a rise in tourist arrivals. Higher areas of famous resorts like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam are also attracting visitors because temperatures there are much lower.

Some upper reaches of Kashmir even received unexpected snowfall in May, making these places feel more like winter destinations.

Why Kashmir is getting hotter

Experts believe one major reason behind the rising heat is the lack of snowfall during winter. Earlier, thick snow in Kashmir reflected sunlight and helped keep temperatures low. However, due to climate change, winters are becoming shorter and drier.

The little snow that falls now melts much earlier, often by March. This leaves the ground exposed to direct sunlight, which increases temperatures across the valley.

How western disturbances are changing Kashmir weather

According to the Srinagar Meteorological Centre, most weather changes in the Western Himalayas are controlled by western disturbances. These are moisture-filled weather systems that come from the Mediterranean region.

Climate change has made these systems weak and unpredictable. Instead of bringing steady snowfall during winter, they are now causing sudden rain, snowfall, and temperature changes during spring and summer.

Because of this, Kashmir is seeing sharp weather swings within just a few days. Higher areas receive sudden snowfall, while the valley experiences heavy rain or extreme heat.

Rapid construction also increasing temperatures

Experts also blame rapid urban construction for rising temperatures in Kashmir towns and cities. Concrete buildings and roads trap heat during the day and release it slowly at night. This prevents natural cooling and keeps temperatures high even after sunset.

Climate change affecting Kashmir’s environment and economy

The changing weather is not only affecting tourism but also damaging Kashmir’s environment and economy. Crops like saffron, apples, and maize are highly sensitive to temperature changes.

Early heatwaves followed by sudden rain or hailstorms are damaging fruit crops and affecting farming across the valley.

Experts also warn that glaciers such as Kolahoi are melting faster than before. This could affect the long-term water flow of rivers like the Jhelum and may lead to water shortages and problems in hydroelectric power generation in the future.

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