IMD Yellow Alert: Light Fog In Delhi-NCR Precedes Gusty Rain Forecast From October 5

Although the official onset of winter is still to come, some areas of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) saw a hint of pre-Diwali chill in the morning, with a light blanket of fog seen in regions such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. The pre-dawn haze comes at a time when a prediction has been made for light rains to hit the region in the next week.

Winter Vibe Vs. Rising Daytime Heat

Even with the localized fog, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says there will be high daytime temperatures. The current weather bulletin for Delhi predicts a day with shallow cloud.

Maximum Temperature: Expected to range between 34 degree celsius and 36 degree celsius.

Minimum Temperature: Expected to fall to 24 degree celsius to 26 degree celsius.d

To put this in perspective, Delhi on Friday saw a maximum temperature of 33.5 degree Celsius and at least 23.7 degree celsius. The prevailing weather conditions indicate a phase of transition as the monsoon is in the process of retreating.

IMD Declares Yellow Alert for Rain over the Weekend

The weekend should witness a change in the weather trend, with rain predicted to enter the area.

The Sunday forecast made by the IMD states:

"Generally cloudy sky. A spell of very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/ lightning towards evening/night."

There is a Yellow Alert issued for Sunday, October 5. Weather will be gusty, with winds that could reach a speed of as much as 50 kmph.

Rain and windy spells are expected to last into Monday, October 7. The rain will clear up by Wednesday, October 8, which has been predicted to be a partly cloudy day.

