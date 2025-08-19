Weather Chaos Grips India: Delhi-NCR Hit By Dust Storm And Rain, Mumbai Endures Relentless Downpour | Latest Update

Areas in the National Capital Region (NCR), such as Ghaziabad, Noida, and Faridabad, witnessed a dramatic change of weather on Tuesday afternoon with rain and a dust storm introducing a sudden makeover. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in these NCR areas for the next hour and light to moderate rain in Delhi itself in the next hour.

NCR Rains Following Sunny Morning, Delhi Expects Downpour

The weather disturbance in NCR follows a sunny morning. While Ghaziabad, Noida, and Faridabad have already witnessed heavy showers, the national capital Delhi remains to be hit by any direct precipitation from this weather activity. The IMD had originally forecasted partly cloudy conditions with only a chance of very light rain or drizzle in Delhi NCR during afternoon or evening.

Looking forward, the IMD has predicted a week of overcast weather for Delhi and the greater NCR (covering Gurugram and Faridabad) through Sunday, August 24, with a probability of very light rain with thunderstorms.

Mumbai's Monsoon Misery Continues With Extremely Heavy Rainfall

At the same time, Mumbai is still suffering from a relentless and long-drawn-out monsoon. The city has been lashed by "extremely heavy rainfall" for more than three successive days, causing extensive waterlogging. Much of the financial capital is underwater, with civic body employees working round-the-clock to clear blocked drains and pump out water logged.

As a precaution to preserve public safety and reduce disruption, all government offices, colleges, and schools in Mumbai are closed today. Private organisations too have been directed to facilitate working from home where possible, although all emergency services operate as normal.

Mumbai received an average of over 150 mm of rain between 4 am and 11 am on Tuesday, as per Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's office, which highlights the intensity of the ongoing wet spell. The morning brought a red alert for Mumbai, signaling the ongoing threat posed by severe weather.

