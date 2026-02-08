Advertisement
Wedding prep turns fatal: Audi kills 3 during wedding card distribution in MP
Wedding prep turns fatal: Audi kills 3 during wedding card distribution in MP

In a shocking incident, three members of the same family were killed after a speeding Audi rammed their motorcycle in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, HT reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 10:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
AI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

The victims have been identified as Bhagwat Vishwakarma (51–55), his son Shivam Vishwakarma (23), and relative Sheetal Vishwakarma (28), as per the report.

The horrific crash occurred on Saturday on the Rewa–Prayagraj highway, as the family distributed wedding invitation cards for Bhagwat’s elder son’s wedding scheduled for February 24.

Police said the Audi struck the motorcycle from behind at high speed, mangling the bike completely, TOI reported. The impact was so severe that the victims were thrown off and died on the spot, NDTV reported.

The Audi driver was detained and the vehicle seized; in one account, he initially fled the scene, HT reported. Bodies of the victims have been sent to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Rewa, for post-mortem examination, NDTV reported.

Police registered an FIR under Section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), HT reported.

Investigation is ongoing; the exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined, TOI reported.

