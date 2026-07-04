/'Wedding that will never happen': Snapchat chat adds new twist to Ketan Agarwal Murder probe

The investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken another turn after investigators recovered deleted data from the mobile phones of the two accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. Police claim the pair used coded language, hand signs, and nicknames to communicate in an apparent attempt to avoid detection after Ketan's alleged murder.
Both Siya and Chetan have now been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody after a local court rejected the police's request for an additional three days of custodial interrogation.
According to an NDTV report, the prosecution argued that further custody was necessary to question the accused together and decode their conversations, establish the motive behind the alleged conspiracy, and understand how the exchanges were linked to the murder. However, the court declined the request.
Investigating officer Manoj Pawar told the court that a panchnama had been conducted at the spot where Siya was suspected of tearing Ketan's passport. Police also seized her clothes as part of the investigation. According to the prosecution, forensic examination of Siya's second mobile phone uncovered coded conversations exchanged with Chetan.
The police had also sought permission to conduct an identification parade by presenting the accused before eyewitnesses. Siya's lawyer opposed the plea, arguing that the investigation had not produced any fresh evidence warranting further police custody.
The issue of a narco analysis test was also raised during the hearing. The court observed that such a test cannot be conducted without the consent of the accused. Since neither Siya nor Chetan agreed to undergo the procedure, permission was refused. The prosecution also stated that a narco test was not required.
Meanwhile, an alleged Snapchat conversation involving Siya and one of her friends has surfaced during the investigation, according to sources. Investigators are examining the authenticity of the chat and whether it has any connection to the alleged murder plot.
In the purported exchange, Siya is allegedly seen asking her friend to share a copy of her Aadhaar card to book flight tickets. She allegedly wrote, "Send me your Aadhaar card to book tickets for a wedding that is never going to happen."
Investigators suspect the alleged flight booking may have been intended to create the impression that preparations for the wedding with Ketan were continuing, thereby diverting suspicion from the alleged conspiracy. Police are examining whether the conversation formed part of a wider plan to mislead investigators after Ketan's death. The authenticity and evidentiary value of the alleged chat are yet to be established.
According to the FIR lodged by Ketan's father, Vishal Devichand Agarwal, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary conspired to murder his son by pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort.
The complaint states that on the morning of 18 June, Ketan left home, picked up Siya from Kiwale Bridge on the Pune-Mumbai Highway, and drove to Lohagad Fort. At around 10.45 am, Siya called Ketan's mother, claiming that he had accidentally fallen into a gorge. Locals and police later recovered Ketan and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Three days later, on 21 June, Ketan's father and other family members revisited the spot along with his friends, Navdeep Jindal and Tarun Mittal. After inspecting the location, they concluded that an accidental fall was highly unlikely, prompting them to suspect foul play.
The FIR also alleges that Siya's phone remained continuously engaged after the incident and that she frequently referred to a man named Chetan as her "friend". Based on this and other circumstances, the family alleged that Siya and Chetan were in a romantic relationship and were involved in Ketan's murder. The investigation is continuing.
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