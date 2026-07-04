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  • /'Wedding that will never happen': Snapchat chat adds new twist to Ketan Agarwal Murder probe

'Wedding that will never happen': Snapchat chat adds new twist to Ketan Agarwal Murder probe

Both Siya and Chetan have now been remanded to 14 days' judicial custody after a local court rejected the police's request for an additional three days of custodial interrogation.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
'Wedding that will never happen': Snapchat chat adds new twist to Ketan Agarwal Murder probe
Image Credit: Pune Businessman Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

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