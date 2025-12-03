Week-Long Hunt Fails To Capture Roaming Black Bear; Panic Spreads In Srinagar Outskirts

A week after it was first sighted, a black bear continues to evade capture in the outskirts of Srinagar, leaving residents in Nigeen, Habak and Hazratbal on edge. Despite continuous efforts by the Wildlife Department, the animal remains untraced, with its movement confirmed only through CCTV footage captured during night hours.

The bear was initially spotted on 25 November in the Dalgate area, with additional sightings near Nehru Park and Shankaracharya Hill the same day. Its presence was later recorded inside residential zones, educational institutions and even water bodies.

On 26 November, the bear moved towards the University of Kashmir (UoK) campus in Hazratbal. CCTV footage showed the animal being chased by stray dogs before it climbed a wall and entered the girls’ hostel compound. Although the bear later exited the campus, it was again spotted on 29 November entering a residence in the nearby Nigeen area.

Its movement continued on 30 November, with multiple sightings reported in the Kanitaar–Habak belt, prompting residents to demand swift action. On 1 December, the bear was seen inside the SKIMS Hospital, Soura, where CCTV cameras once again captured its presence. Wildlife teams placed a large trap at the site, but the animal remained elusive. During the night of 2–3 December, CCTV recorded the bear moving through a waterbody near Nigeen.

While the bear has been active across several neighbourhoods during the night, it has evaded all daytime search operations. Rescue teams have set up large traps and are using night-vision equipment in their continued attempt to capture it safely.

Wildlife experts attribute the rise in bear sightings in urban areas to deforestation and easily accessible food sources, including garbage and fallen fruit in orchards, which attract wild animals to human settlements.

To reduce risk and avoid encounters, the Wildlife Department has issued a public advisory: “Residents are advised to avoid isolated or forested areas, especially during early morning and evening hours. Do not leave garbage, pet food or other attractants unsecured outside your home. Make noise while moving in areas with poor visibility to avoid startling a bear.

If you encounter a bear, remain calm. Do not run or make sudden movements. Back away slowly while making yourself appear as large as possible,” the advisory reads.