Weeks After Sambhal Violence, UP Authorities Launch Crackdown On Encroachments, Power Theft Near Mosque

Weeks after violence erupted over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district, the administration has launched a drive to tackle encroachments and electricity theft in areas surrounding the mosque. District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya said the campaign, launched on Friday, aims to clear encroachments and address illegal power connections in the region. "We are marking the area as it is in the documents and ensuring it is cleaned up. There is a well nearby, which we are in the process of reviving," Pensiya said.

The drive follows clashes on November 24 when protesters gathered near the mosque during the survey, leading to stone-pelting and arson. Four people were killed, and several others were injured in the violence. While police denied allegations of firing at the protesters, the incident highlighted the need for better regulation in the area. Encroachments along drains near the mosque have been a long-standing issue. The district administration has launched a dedicated campaign in Chandausi city, which will be expanded to other areas of Sambhal over the next two to three months.

In a parallel effort, district authorities uncovered significant electricity theft during a surprise inspection of local mosques, madrasas, and residential areas. "We found illegal connections in around 250 to 300 houses, mosques, and madrasas," Pensiya said. One case revealed that 150 to 200 houses were drawing power from a single distribution unit illegally. “An entire roof had been converted into an illegal power distribution unit,” he added, confirming that FIRs would be filed against those responsible.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that illegal power connections were also discovered atop mosque minarets, supplying entire neighborhoods. “We are identifying individuals profiting from these unlawful connections, and action will be taken under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act,” he said.

As part of the crackdown, a mosque imam was fined Rs 2 lakh for allegedly using a loudspeaker at high volume. Authorities are also checking the use of loudspeakers at temples, mosques, and other religious sites. The administration has announced plans to make Sambhal “100 per cent electricity theft-free” as part of a broader strategy to improve local infrastructure and curb illegal activities. The drive will continue for several days, with cases already registered by the electricity department.