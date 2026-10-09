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‘Welcome to India, Elon’: Rahul Gandhi’s post signals a curious shift in Congress’s Starlink stance

The latest exchange between Musk and Gandhi has added a political dimension to an already contentious regulatory issue.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 08:40 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 08:41 AM IST
‘Welcome to India, Elon’: Rahul Gandhi’s post signals a curious shift in Congress’s Starlink stance
Image Credit: Although, government rejected Musk’s allegations that powerful business interests were blocking Starlink’s entry. (Image: IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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