PM Narendra Modi

Well done India: PM Narendra Modi on India's record-breaking vaccination numbers

Over 75 lakh doses were administered till Monday evening, the first day of revised vaccination guidelines coming into force.

Well done India: PM Narendra Modi on India&#039;s record-breaking vaccination numbers
File photo

New Delhi: With a record number of COVID vaccine doses administered on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the feat as "gladdening" and asserted that the vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight the disease.

Over 75 lakh doses were administered till Monday evening on the first day of the revised vaccination guidelines coming into force. The final tally may still rise.

Modi tweeted, "Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!"

The previous high was of over 48 lakh doses on April 1.

With the Central government making free COVID-19 vaccination available to all adults from Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to get vaccinated to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country, he said in a message posted on Twitter.

India is absolutely committed to strengthening its fight against COVID-19 with people's participation, he said, and shared infographics which reiterated that the vaccines are safe and urged people to ignore rumours.

