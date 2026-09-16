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'We'll ensure canal water reaches 100% of Punjab’s fields': CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said canal irrigation has reached 80% of the state’s fields, up from 22% before the AAP government, and pledged to expand coverage to 100% while highlighting various government welfare and development initiatives. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 11:19 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 11:19 AM IST
'We'll ensure canal water reaches 100% of Punjab’s fields': CM Bhagwant Mann

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