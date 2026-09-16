Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday reiterated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s top priority remains Punjab and its citizens, contrasting his administration with the Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal, which he accused of being locked in a power struggle. Speaking at the Lok Milni program in Jindwari village, Sri Anandpur Sahib, he asserted that canal water now reaches 80% of Punjab’s fields, up from just 22% before the AAP administration took office, and pledged to extend coverage to 100%.
The Chief Minister urged the public to stay away from the BJP and Akali Dal to safeguard Punjab's water resources, Chandigarh, and Panjab University. He highlighted the government’s key achievements, including a 14,000-kilometer canal-water pipeline network, free electricity, merit-based job allocation, and quality education, emphasizing that these efforts aim to build a happy and prosperous "Rangla Punjab."
Reflecting on the event, Mann stated, “I shared my heartfelt thoughts with the residents of Jindwari village. Traditional parties have always focused on opportunistic politics and dynastic rule, but our government works for the common man. We have delivered merit-based employment to our youth, top-tier education, 14,000 kilometers of canal pipelines, and free electricity. To accelerate rural development, we also handed over ₹20 lakh cheques to six local panchayats. Our sole objective is to build a happy and prosperous 'Rangla Punjab.' Inquilab Zindabad.”
Addressing the gathering, Mann remarked, “In over 4.5 years of governance, we have worked wholeheartedly for the progress of Punjab and the well-being of its people. Conversely, opposition parties have historically plundered the state and exploited its resources. They deserve no sympathy and must be taught a lesson by the electorate.”
He continued, “Until recently, Akali leader Sukhbir Badal opposed the BJP, yet now he is pleading for an alliance with them to regain power. They lack ideological commitment and are driven solely by opportunism, which poses a severe risk to Punjab. I appeal to citizens not to be misled by parties that care nothing for the state.”
Mann further accused the BJP of harboring an anti-Punjab agenda, citing unresolved disputes over Panjab University, Chandigarh, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, the Harike canal, Republic Day tableaux, Rural Development Funds (RDF), and border area funding. He added that the BJP remains accountable for the deaths of over 700 farmers who died protesting the contentious farm laws.
Highlighting AAP’s expansion across India, Mann pointed to recent municipal election gains in Rajasthan as evidence of growing public trust in the party's development-oriented policies. He asserted that citizens are choosing the broom symbol (jhaadu) to cleanse the political landscape.
In a direct attack on the Akali Dal, Mann held them responsible for the desecration (beadbi) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib during their tenure, shielding the perpetrators, and ordering firing on innocent protesters. He argued that voting for the Akalis validates these actions and accused them of enabling the drug trade that devastated entire generations.
Focusing his criticism on Sukhbir Badal, Mann described him as a convent-educated politician detached from ground realities, unfamiliar with Punjab's topography, and unable to distinguish basic crops.
Mann contrasted his administration with past rulers, noting that he has worked tirelessly on the ground without drawing inappropriately from the state exchequer. He stated that taxpayer funds are being reinvested directly into public welfare, including infrastructure, healthcare, and education.
Key achievements and state welfare initiatives highlighted by the Chief Minister include:
Agricultural Support: Expanding canal-irrigated farmland from 26% to 80% and delivering reliable daytime electricity to farmers.
Infrastructure: Upgrading and renovating 45,000 kilometers of roads across the state.
Healthcare Coverage: Launching the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, providing cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family—the first scheme of its kind in India.
Direct Financial Assistance: Implementing the Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna to transfer Rs 1,000 monthly (Rs 1,500 for SC women) directly to female residents over 18, backed by a Rs 9,300 crore budget allocation covering 97% of local women.
Youth & Education Development: Distributing over 70,000 merit-based jobs without corruption, constructing 3,100 sports stadiums to steer youth away from drug abuse, and modernizing schools to alleviate poverty through quality education.
Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Lok Sabha MP Malwinder Singh Kang were also present at the event.
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