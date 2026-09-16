Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday reiterated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s top priority remains Punjab and its citizens, contrasting his administration with the Congress, BJP, and Akali Dal, which he accused of being locked in a power struggle. Speaking at the Lok Milni program in Jindwari village, Sri Anandpur Sahib, he asserted that canal water now reaches 80% of Punjab’s fields, up from just 22% before the AAP administration took office, and pledged to extend coverage to 100%.